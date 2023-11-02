Ajay Jadeja 'good sounding board' for Afghanistan, says Trott

Sports

AFP
02 November, 2023, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 11:15 pm

Related News

Ajay Jadeja 'good sounding board' for Afghanistan, says Trott

Afghanistan take on the Netherlands on Friday looking for a fourth win in seven games which will keep them comfortably in contention for the last four.

AFP
02 November, 2023, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 11:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott on Thursday hailed team mentor and controversial former India skipper Ajay Jadeja as a crucial "sounding board" as they keep up their push for a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

Afghanistan take on the Netherlands on Friday looking for a fourth win in seven games which will keep them comfortably in contention for the last four.

Trott, who took over last year, said Jadeja's experience of Indian conditions has proved key in a campaign which has yielded wins over defending champions England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

"I think Ajay obviously brings a lot of experience having played a lot of cricket in India," said Trott of the former middle-order batsman who played 196 ODIs and 15 Tests for his country.

Jadeja, now 52, was an attacking middle-order batsman.

However, he was banned by the BCCI for five years in 2000 after he was named in a match-fixing investigation by federal investigators.

The ban was later over-turned by a Delhi court.

"He's (Jadeja) always a good sounding board with regards to conditions and the venues and probably also the other subcontinent teams that we've played against," added Trott.

"As for myself as a coach, (it's) also another good set of eyes on the players to see how they're preparing for the matches."

Trott emphasised his team has to play well to reach the last four -- after facing the Dutch, they tackle five-time champions Australia (Mumbai on November 5) and South Africa (Ahmedabad on November 10).

"Well, we're not going to make the semis by just talking about it," he added

"We have to play good cricket. So as long as we play good cricket, we'll give ourselves the best chance of being able to do that.

"That starts tomorrow and how well we start tomorrow is going to be crucial and how well we finish."

Trott said the venue of Lucknow, where Afghanistan has had a base camp in the past, will not be a crucial factor.

"I think they have good experience of playing here at the ground, but in the case of World Cup matches, I think they've relaid the pitch a little bit. So, it's a little bit different, it's not a positive."

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Afghanistan Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to IUCN surveys, vulture numbers over the last 10 years have remained stable but low. There are only around 250 of these birds in Bangladesh. Photo: Collected

The tale of a bird in the crossfire

12h | Earth
When money mars marriages

When money mars marriages

15h | Panorama
Ismail Mia, a rickshaw-puller in the capital near Moghbazar, struggles to make ends meet amid nationwide blockade. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Political instability snatching what little left for daily wage earners

1d | Features
Photo: Unsplash

Being a carpenter of words...

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

2h | TBS SPORTS
Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

4h | TBS World
A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

3h | TBS Stories
Bolivia cuts ties with Israel; other Latin American countries recall envoys

Bolivia cuts ties with Israel; other Latin American countries recall envoys

10h | TBS World