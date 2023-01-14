Afif, Rasooli star as Chattogram get the better of Dhaka

Chattogram Challengers returned to winning ways in the BPL as they got the better of Dhaka Dominators quite convincingly in the end. Afif Hossain and Darwish Rasooli helped the home side notch up their first win in the Chattogram phase.

Afif anchored the chase of 159 with an unbeaten 52-ball-69. Rasooli, who got off to a slow start, was in blistering form later as hit three fours and four sixes in no time to finish the game off with 14 balls to spare.

More to follow..