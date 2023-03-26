Afif out of the team for poor performance, not because of his face: Hathurusingha

Sports

TBS Report
26 March, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 12:42 pm

Related News

Afif out of the team for poor performance, not because of his face: Hathurusingha

"Of course (he is out of the team for poor performance), not because of his face. Anyone getting dropped is for performance," said Hathurusingha on Sunday. 

TBS Report
26 March, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 12:42 pm
Afif out of the team for poor performance, not because of his face: Hathurusingha

Afif Hossain became a regular face in Bangladesh's playing XI for the past two years in the shortest format of the game. He actually set a record of playing 61 straight matches before getting dropped from the lineup in the final T20I against England in Dhaka. Later in the Ireland ODI series, Afif sat on the bench for the first two matches and then got dropped from the final ODI squad as the team management wanted to 'reduce squad members'. 

Now, Afif is out of the T20 squad against Ireland as well. And, the sole reason behind that is his performance, ensured by Tigers' head coach Chandika Hathurusingha.

"Of course (he is out of the team for poor performance), not because of his face. Anyone getting dropped is for performance," said Hathurusingha on Sunday. 

"Sometimes if you want to do something tactically different, that's also a reason sometimes," he added.

Hathurusingha also showed the way for Afif to get back to the team - score more and more runs. 

"He has to do what anyone else has to do - go and score runs. I have spoken to him about which areas he needs to improve. If he does that, and he is available, he will be treated as everyone else on the team," he concluded.

Afif made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka in February 2018. He did not score any runs in his debut match. After a long time, he played the second T20I on September 13, 2019. He scored 52 off 26 balls in his returning match against Zimbabwe. After that, he played 61 consecutive matches until the last T20I of the last series against England.

He scored three fifties in a career of 62 matches. He bagged 1020 runs at an average of 21.25. However, the strike rate of 120.28 was a big question. It did not quite satisfy the demand for a late blitz which was expected from him in the latter part of the innings.

Cricket

Afif Hossain / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Chandika Hathurusingha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Pexels

AROUND THE TOWN

2h | Splash
BTS Jimin. Photo: Collected via Billboard

BTS's Jimin becomes 1st solo artist to cross 1 million first day sales

2h | Splash
Photo: Courtesy

New rendition of timeless song 'Joy Bangla Banglar Joy' released in celebration of Independence Day

2h | Splash
Bob Dylan was one of the marquee performers in &#039;Concert for Bangladesh&#039; in 1971

Bob Dylan goes back in time to 'Concert for Bangladesh'

2h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

2h | TBS World
Norway’s ambassador in India expressed objection to Rani’s film

Norway’s ambassador in India expressed objection to Rani’s film

2h | TBS Entertainment
Why IMF changed their rule to give loan to Ukraine?

Why IMF changed their rule to give loan to Ukraine?

3h | TBS World
Jamal Ahmed tells about his art life

Jamal Ahmed tells about his art life

3h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year