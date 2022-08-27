Afif named vice-captain for Asia Cup

Afif Hossain has been named the vice-captain for the Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the matter through a press release on Saturday night.

Afif is also set to bat at number 4 during the tournament, a place which was previously held by veteran Mushfiqur Rahim. Mushfiq took leave from the West Indies tour for the Hajj pilgrimage and he was 'rested' from T20Is in the recently concluded Zimbabwe tour. Afif batted in two T20Is in absence of Mushfiq and played according to the team's needs.

The 22-year-old left-hander has played 47 T20 internationals for Bangladesh since making his debut in February 2018.

Bangladesh will kick off their Asia Cup campaign against Afghanistan on Tuesday under the new skipper Shakib Al Hasan.