Afif, Litton help Tigers post 163/5

Sports

TBS Report
08 July, 2022, 01:55 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2022, 01:57 am

Afif Hossain's second T20I fifty and Litton Das' 49 helped Bangladesh put up a decent total on the board in the third T20I against the West Indies in Providence. 

Afif Hossain's second T20I fifty and Litton Das' 49 helped Bangladesh put up a decent total on the board in the third T20I against the West Indies in Providence. 

The visitors had a steady powerplay (44 for two) and went pretty well in the middle overs before the demise of Litton. He stitched together an important 57-run stand for the third wicket with Afif who was promoted to number four. 

Mahmudullah hit a couple of boundaries and a six but couldn't really press the pedal hard when it was needed. Afif played well for his 50 off 38 and was run out while trying to complete a brace. He struck two fours and as many sixes and the 16th over where he hit Romario Shepherd for a six and a four gave the much-needed impetus to Bangladesh's innings. 

Mosaddek Hossain, in at seven, smashed two boundaries in the final over to take the total past 160. Bangladesh reached 163 for five after 20 overs. Hayden Walsh was the pick of the bowlers with two for 25 to his name.

Cricket

West Indies Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team

