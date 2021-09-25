Afghanistan U-19 win their debut youth Test against Bangladesh

Sports

TBS Report
25 September, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 06:21 pm

Related News

Afghanistan U-19 win their debut youth Test against Bangladesh

Earlier, Bangladesh won the first three youth ODIs of the five-match series but the visitors bounced back really well by winning the remaining two matches. 

TBS Report
25 September, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 06:21 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Afghanistan Under-19 team finished their tour of Bangladesh on a happy note as they beat the hosts by three wickets in the one-off youth Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. This was Afghanistan's debut youth Test match. 

For the visitors, Bilal Sayedi batted exceedingly well in both innings- a fine century in the first innings and a match-winning 54 in the second. With the ball, Bilal Sami and Izharulhaq Naveed bagged eight wickets each in the match. 

Bangladesh Under-19 weren't in a bad position at 170 for four in their second innings at stumps on day three, leading by 51 runs. But Afghanistan made early inroads on day four as Izharulhaq Naveed got the better of a well-set Aich Mollah before Bangladesh added anything to the overnight score. Naveed was the wrecker-in-chief for the visitors. He picked up four of the six wickets Bangladesh lost on the final day of the match. 

SM Meherob played an enterprising knock of 30 off 39 lower down the order that included two boundaries and as many maximums. But the hosts were not able to show much resistance and were bundled out for 228. They couldn't add more than 58 to their overnight total and lost the remaining six wickets. 

Izharulhaq Naveed registered a four-for in the second innings after returning four for 45 in the first innings. Bilal Sami, who got five in the first innings, bagged three too. Prantik Nawrose Nabil was the only batter to notch up a fifty-plus score for Bangladesh in the match (76 in the second innings). 

Afghanistan Under-19 weren't off to the best of starts chasing a small target of 110. They lost opener, Suliman Safi, in the first over. The hosts kept on getting breakthroughs at regular intervals and made the contest interesting. Afghanistan, at one stage, were 70 for five and Bangladesh were putting pressure on them. 

But Bilal Sayedi, who scored a fine century in the first innings, made Bangladesh bowlers toil hard. He stitched a vital 38-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Kamran Hotak before getting dismissed for 54. But he did his job quite well as Afghanistan were just two runs away from victory when he got out. Naveed perished in the next over as well but it was too late for the hosts. Nangeyalia Kharote hit the winning runs and Afghanistan reached the target with three wickets in hand. Ripon Mondol, Aich Mollah and Mushfik Hasan took two wickets apiece.

Bangladesh Under-19, batting first in the match, were all-out for 162. Afghanistan Under-19 took a substantial lead of 119 in the first innings and restricted the hosts to 228 in the second innings.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the first three youth ODIs of the five-match series but the visitors bounced back really well by winning the remaining two matches. 

Cricket

Afghanistan Cricket Team / Bangladesh U-19 Cricket Team

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

1h | Videos
Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

1h | Videos
Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

1h | Videos
My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives