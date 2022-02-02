Afghanistan team to arrive in middle of BPL, will practice in Sylhet

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) allowed Afghanistan to set up a conditioning camp in Sylhet as part of their preparation for the limited-over series against the Tigers.

The Afghanistan cricket team was scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on February 19, the day after the end of the BPL to play three ODIs and as many T20 International matches. But the visitors want to camp in Bangladesh for some days ahead of the series.

They have also given an official letter requesting the BCB to allow them to practice here. The BCB, however, gave a positive nod.

As per the latest schedule, the Afghanistan cricket team will leave for Sylhet after reaching Dhaka on February 12.

A few days ago, Afghanistan whitewashed the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series. But most of their national team cricketers are now busy playing in BPL and PSL.

Amongst the players, there are Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaj, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Najibullah Jardan, Qais Ahmed.

"Afghanistan has requested us to set up a conditioning camp here. We have also kept their request. We have planned to organize this conditioning camp in Sylhet. For preparing themselves well, they will come here 4/5 days ago. We expect them to arrive here on February 12, as per the schedule," BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said here today.

Afghanistan cricket team has to maintain bio-bubble according to international standards, the CEO said.

"Besides, we have to follow the instructions of the Bangladesh government. Their movements will be limited," he added.

The BCB initially wanted to host the series in Chattogram and Sylhet. But the matches now will be organized in Dhaka and Chattogram as they are allowed to camp in Sylhet.

Like BPL, BCB can also organise the Afghanistan series without any spectators in the stadium. However, before the start of the series, the BCB will seek new instructions from the government after seeing the Covid-19 situation.

Apart from that, the CEO of BCB has given good news about DRS.

"There will be DRS in the Afghanistan series," he said. "DRS will be used not only in the Afghanistan series but also in the last phase of BPL matches in Dhaka."

BCB could not bring DRS technicians to BPL due to the Covid-19 situation. ADRS was used in Chattogram and also will be used in Sylhet.