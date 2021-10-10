2022 World Cup to be the last of Neymar show?

Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. had an inteview with DAZN as part of their new documentary, Neymar & the Line of Kings.

Having seen his two attempts to lift football's biggest prize end in frustration, the Brazil star believes next year is his final opportunity to sit on the throne.

As the strain of the game has taken its toll on his body and mind, Neymar has admitted he does not expect to play another World Cup after the 2022 tournament in Qatar

The Brazil star spearheaded his nation to win their sixth crown at the 2014 and 2018 editions, only to see those quests for the throne fall short at the semi-final and quarter-final stages respectively.

Now with little more than a year to go before the next tournament kicks off, he is not optimistic about extending his international career through to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Paris-Saint Germain star said, "I think it's my last World Cup."

"I see it as my last because I don't know if I have the strength of mind to deal with football any more."

"So I'll do everything to turn up well, do everything to win with my country, to realise my greatest dream since I was little. And I hope I can do it."

"I don't know if I have the strength of mind to deal with football any more."



Neymar expects the 2022 World Cup will be his last 🏆



Watch Neymar & The Line Of Kings now exclusively on DAZN https://t.co/uhtjETVSyP pic.twitter.com/Dyl4rDEHce— Goal (@goal) October 10, 2021

Neymar Jr. made his World Cup debut in Brazil itself during the year 2014. The ex-Barcelona star was influential to Brazil and was the flag bearer of the nation. Things were going according to the plan until the star man Neymar fractured his vertebrae against Colombia which was followed by a humiliating 7-1 defeat in the semi-final against the winners of that edition Germany.

Four years later in the Russia World Cup 2018, Neymar and Co. went to Europe with lesser hope than before as Neymar was injured for three months before world's greatest show during his reigm in PSG colours. Although the marquee man scored twice in the tournament, his team could not get past the final eight stage against a rock solid Belgium side.

Neymar missed out on winning the 2019 Copa America with his national team as he was out of the squad with an injury. Later on, in the current ongoing year, Neymar and Co. lost the Copa America 2021 final against Argentina meaning Neymar has no single World Cup or Copa America to show beside his name.

Should a 30-years-old Neymar of that time in future retire is completely a personal decision of himself. But fans would love to see the special skills and magic of Neymar for more years that are definitely left in his career.