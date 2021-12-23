2021 was disappointing: Shakib

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has flown back to the USA tonight at 7 pm to spend time with his family. Before catching the flight, the veteran cricketer stated that he would play for the Barishal-based team in the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) starting on 21 January if everything goes as planned.

"I have had talks with the Barishal team and if everything goes as planned, I will play for the team," said Shakib.

Shakib termed the year 2021 for Bangladesh 'disappointing' but hoped that Bangladesh would make a comeback in the next year.

"We had big plans for the World Cup but we couldn't fulfill our target. So it's disappointing. Then again, this has not happened for the first time. We have scripted comebacks from such positions. I hope that we will bounce back in the next year and also improve my individual performance," the all-rounder mentioned.

"Improvement is required everywhere, not only on the field but off it as well. We have to try to identify the aspects where we need improvement," he added.

Shakib Al Hasan is not touring New Zealand due to family reasons although he has a superb record with the bat in that country. "You can score big runs there. Tamim (Iqbal), (Mahmudullah) Riyad bhai and Soumya (Sarkar) got hundreds for the last time we toured New Zealand. Everyone has to have the belief," he said.