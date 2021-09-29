12 off 13: Tamim's first outing in the EPL a forgettable one

TBS Report
29 September, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2021, 07:22 pm

He struck a four and a six but was undone by Nepal medium pacer Ramnaresh Giri. 

Photo: EPL
Photo: EPL

Premier Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal won't participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup but the southpaw is not away from cricket. Tamim is in Nepal right now, playing for Bhairahawa Gladiators in the ongoing Everest Premier League.

He made his debut in the tournament three days ago but the match was abandoned due to rain and Tamim didn't get an opportunity to bat.

The 32-year-old finally walked out to bat in the 8th match of the tournament against Bharatnagar Warriors in Kirtipur. But Tamim had a forgettable outing with the bat as he couldn't score more than 12 off 13 balls. He struck a four and a six but was undone by Nepal medium pacer Ramnaresh Giri. 

However, Tamim's team won the match comfortably as they chased down 90 successfully with 27 balls to spare. 

Earlier, Dhammika Prasad's sensational spell of 3-1-6-3 helped the Gladiators restrict their opponents to only 89.

