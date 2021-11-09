11 games in, Bayern on course for another Bundesliga title

Sports

Hindustan Times
09 November, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2021, 12:12 pm

Related News

11 games in, Bayern on course for another Bundesliga title

There are still 23 matches to play, but a lack of realistic rivals means this season’s title race is a one-team procession.

Hindustan Times
09 November, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2021, 12:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

After just 11 games, Bayern Munich is already closing in on a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga title.

There are still 23 matches to play, but a lack of realistic rivals means this season's title race is a one-team procession.

"Dortmund lost again, now we can start dusting off the championship trophy," Bayern's former chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told the Bild tabloid after the Bavarian powerhouse moved four points clear at the top on Saturday.

Bayern defeated third-place Freiburg 2-1 before second-place Borussia Dortmund lost 2-1 at Leipzig.

Leipzig was Bayern's closest challenger last season, but it's not been the same since coach Julian Nagelsmann, captain Marcel Sabitzer and defender Dayot Upamecano left for Bayern in the offseason.

Leipzig is fifth under new coach Jesse Marsch.

Bayern has only one league defeat, a somewhat unlucky slip up at home to Eintracht Frankfurt, while the 5-0 German Cup loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach is unlikely to be repeated any time soon.

Dortmund's loss in Leipzig was its third in the league under new coach Marco Rose. It's hard to see how his side can mount a sustained challenge, even if striker Erling Haaland were to stay fit all season. The team has struggled without him.

"It's always about the quality on the field and that's where Bayern simply has its nose in front. The coach also fits Bayern perfectly," Rummenigge said.

Rummenigge acknowledged that another league title for Bayern is "not very exciting" but "it's still our job to be champion."

Out of the German Cup and without any major obstacles in the Bundesliga, Bayern can also try to win another Champions League trophy. Nagelsmann's team is already through to the knockout stages after big wins over Benfica, Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv.

Football

Bayern Munich

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

20h | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

21h | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

1d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Photo: DU
Education

83.11% fail DU Kha unit admission test