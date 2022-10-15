10 records to be broken at the T20 World Cup

Records for the most runs, wickets and catches in all ICC Men's T20 World Cups are just some of the benchmarks under threat in the eighth edition of the tournament. White-ball stars including Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler, Shakib Al Hasan and David Warner could reach major milestones for batting, bowling and fielding at the T20 World Cup.

If records truly are made to be broken, here are 10 that could be smashed at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Most runs

A standout in the early editions of the T20 World Cup, Mahela Jayawardena is the only batter to reach four-figures for total runs across multiple tournaments.

The former Sri Lanka captain's record is now under threat from India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, with Australia opener David Warner also within striking distance.

Most centuries

Only eight batters have hit a ton in T20 World Cups and just one - Chris Gayle - has done it twice.

The retired West Indies opener will now give others a chance to catch, and perhaps overtake, his benchmark for centuries.

Jos Buttler was the only centurion in the T20 World Cup last year, while Alex Hales announced himself with a ton in 2014, leaving the England openers best placed to claim the record from Gayle.

Most 50s

While tons are hard to hit in T20Is, the top batters can regularly reach half-centuries.

India batter Virat Kohli will look to extend his incredible record for 10 scores of 50 or more, which have been made in 21 matches and while only being dismissed 11 times, but Rohit Sharma could yet claim this crown.

Seven batters have four scores of 50 or more in T20 World Cups, but Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is the only one set to have an opportunity to add to that tally in Australia this year.

Most runs in a T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli also tops all-comers for runs scored in a single edition of the T20 World Cup and is the only batter to appear in this top-10 list twice.

Several batters with strong past performance could again target Kohli's leading total this year, including the top three in the MRF Tyres T20I Batting Rankings in Mohammad Rizwan, Suryakumar Yadav and Babar Azam.

Most wickets

Bangladesh spinner Shakib Al Hasan will be back to extend his lead for the most wickets in all T20 World Cups, with India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin the closest in the count set to appear again this year.

Several others including Mitchell Starc (24) and Tim Southee (22) should rise into the top 10 but will need incredible tallies to catch the Bangladesh veteran.

Most four-fors

Only two bowlers have claimed four wickets or more in three innings at T20 World Cups, including Bangladesh spinner Shakib Al Hasan.

The 35-year-old veteran returns for an eight edition and may well claim the record for himself, though team-mate Mustafizur Rahman could instead surge to the top with a couple more devastating displays.

Most wickets in a T20 World Cup

Only six bowlers have claimed 13 wickets or more in a T20 World Cup with Pakistan quick Umar Gul a standout for achieving it in each of the first two editions.

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga set a new benchmark for total wickets at last year's tournament. but in-form bowlers like Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan could be eyeing-off similar numbers this time.

Most catches

Former South Africa stalwart AB de Villiers was as reliable in the field as behind the stumps, and holds the record for the most catches at T20 World Cups.

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill and Australia batter David Warner are not far behind and could prove at this year's T20 World Cup that catches win more than just matches.

Three players are equal on 13 catches at T20 World Cups, including West Indies all-rounder Daren Sammy who leads on his own for taking four in one match.

Most dismissals

Former India skipper MS Dhoni's record for the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper at T20 World Cups looks safe, but South Africa's Quinton de Kock and Australia's Matthew Wade will hope to rise up the ranks with a deep run into the knockout stages.