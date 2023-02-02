The Office of the Student Affairs and Career Services of Presidency University has introduced a new club named 'Presidency University Wellbeing Club'. This is the first club in Bangladesh of its kind. The Wellbeing Club will mainly focus on the following three areas – physical wellbeing, mental wellbeing, and social wellbeing.

With the advancement of technology, especially after the introduction of information technology, life has changed in an unprecedented way. People, especially students, are more engaged with the virtual world. As a result, the pattern of life has changed a lot. New types of crises have been introduced in the life of students that were not familiar before. So, we need to address this new dimension of student life to get better success in academic life. The challenges are mainly coming from the physical arena, mental arena, and social arena. Presidency University Wellbeing Club will address these three arenas and serve the students of Presidency University.

First of all, the Wellbeing Club will deal with mental wellbeing. Activities regarding mental wellbeing include seminars on mental health, counseling services, workshops etc. Moreover, our target is to equip students of Presidency University in such a way that they are able to handle mental crises smartly and focus on their learning activities.

Wellbeing club will not ignore physical health issues at all. Creating awareness regarding health issues will be part of the campaign of the Wellbeing Club. We shall regularly organize health camps, seminars, and workshops regarding contemporary health issues.

The wellbeing Club will also focus on social wellbeing. We shall enable our members of the club so that they can build and maintain healthy relationships with others. To maintain a healthy relationship with others, we have to have communication skills, and respect for each other. We also need to know social norms and manners and how to deal with people without hurting others. These all are social skills that we need to acquire if we want to be successful in our life and career. The Wellbeing Club will design programs in such a way that students can develop social skills effectively.

Presidency University Wellbeing Club has emerged to notice and challenge these mentioned problems effectively. It will widen and redefine club experiences and activities in a new way in the near future.

