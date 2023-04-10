Adeffi launches eco-friendly cycle advertising platform 'Admover'

TBS Report
10 April, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 12:35 pm

Adeffi Limited, a leading out-of-home advertising marketplace, has announced the launch of its new bicycle advertising service for clients. This innovative service will allow advertisers to reach their target audience with a hyper-local approach and measure the return on investment through Adeffi's cutting-edge technology.

The new bicycle advertising service is the latest addition to Adeffi's suite of advertising solutions, which already includes the popular StickerDriver platform. This new service offers an even more targeted approach to advertising, allowing businesses to reach potential customers in their local community.

Using Adeffi's proprietary technology, advertisers can track the performance of their ads in real-time, giving them the ability to measure the impact of their campaigns and make adjustments as needed. This data-driven approach ensures that advertisers can optimize their ad spend for maximum ROI.

"We're excited to introduce our new bicycle advertising service to our clients," said Binoy Barman, the Managing Director of Adeffi Limited. "With this new offering, we're able to provide businesses with a highly targeted and effective way to reach their audience. Our technology ensures that advertisers can measure their results, giving them confidence in their investment."

The bicycle advertising service will be available in select areas, with plans to expand to other cities in the near future. Advertisers can choose from a variety of ad formats, including traditional banners and innovative solutions like branded bikes and riders.

Adeffi Limited is committed to delivering innovative advertising solutions that provide real results for its clients. With the launch of its new bicycle advertising service, the company is taking a step forward in offering hyper-local advertising that delivers measurable ROI.

Comments

