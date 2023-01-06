ZEE5 to stop streaming in Bangladesh
ZEE5, an India based OTT platform, has recently announced that it is going to stop streaming in Bangladesh from 15 January. The company issued an email to its subscribers headlined: "It's been a pleasure serving you, Bangladesh," to subscribers regarding the news.
"We regret to inform you that ZEE5's streaming services will no longer be available in Bangladesh. It's been a pleasure entertaining you with our stories," the email read. It ended with a "We will miss you," note.
The platform was home to Bangladeshi content such as Contract, Ladies and Gentlemen, etc.