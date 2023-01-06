ZEE5 to stop streaming in Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 January, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2023, 09:24 am

ZEE5, an India based OTT platform, has recently announced that it is going to stop streaming in Bangladesh from 15 January. The company issued an email to its subscribers headlined: "It's been a pleasure serving you, Bangladesh," to subscribers regarding the news.

"We regret to inform you that ZEE5's streaming services will no longer be available in Bangladesh. It's been a pleasure entertaining you with our stories," the email read. It ended with a "We will miss you," note.

The platform was home to Bangladeshi content such as Contract, Ladies and Gentlemen, etc.

