Zara Hatke Zara Bachke crosses ₹50 crore in 10 days

12 June, 2023, 11:20 am
12 June, 2023

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have another hit on their hands. Their latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has minted ₹53 crore nett at the domestic box office and has been declared a 'hit'.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on Twitter. "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a HIT… Crosses ₹50 crore [Day 10], has ample stamina to hit ₹70 crore… Proves all estimations/calculations wrong of skeptics, who predicted ₹20 cr lifetime (collection)… [Week 2] Friday ₹3.42 crore, Saturday ₹5.76 crore, Sunday ₹7.02 crore. Total: ₹53.55 crore. India biz (business)," he wrote.

He also mentioned that the film is the year's third biggest hit in Hindi. "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is the third bonafide HIT [HINDI films] of 2023, after Pathaan [January] and The Kerala Story [May]… MOST IMPORTANTLY, the super-success of two mid-sized films [The Kerala Story and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke] clearly indicates that content is KING and audiences are KING MAKERS," he added.

Giving a breakdown of the film's collection so far, he tweeted, "The Kerala Story biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹37.35 crore, Weekend 2: ₹16.20 crore, Total: ₹53.55 crore India biz nett."

The film is directed by Laxman Utekar, who has earlier delivered hits like Mimi and Luka Chuppi. Co-produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also stars Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi and Sharib Hashmi.

Set in the small town of Indore, the storyline of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke follows two college lovers, Kapil and Saumya who are madly in love with each other. The Indore-based couple struggles for privacy in a joint family setup. Sara's on-screen chemistry with Vicky has left the audiences in love with the fresh pairing. 

 

