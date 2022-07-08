Yu-Gi-Oh creator dies at 60

Hugely influential Manga artist Kazuki Takahashi, most well known for creating the Yu-Gi-Oh series and the popular card game it is based on, has been found dead under mysterious circumstances.

As per a report from the Japan Times, the body was "found floating while wearing snorkelling gear in the waters off Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, on Wednesday morning".

Japanese coast guard officials on Thursday confirmed that the body belonged to Takahashi, and are in the process of "looking into the cause of death".

Takahashi released his most popular creation Yu-Gi-Oh in 1996, an anime series about people doing battle with magic cards.