Your guide to Eid movie premieres

Eid-ul-Fitr is knocking on the door and several new movies are being released in theatres to add to its colours. As the Covid-19 situation is now under control, more new movies are being released this Eid compared to the past few years. TBS has compiled a list of movies that might be worth your time.

Kill Him: The action hero for whom nothing is impossible, Ananta Jalil, has acted in his latest action movie 'Kill Him', directed and produced by Md Iqbal. It will easily be one of the biggests attractions of this Eid on the big screen. Barsha acts opposite him in this movie as a villain. In fact, one interesting fact about the movie is that all the characters in it other than Ananta himself are villains. There is a major plot twist in it! Misha Sawdagor, Masum Parvez Rubel, Rahul Dev and others acted in it.

Jinn: A psycho-thriller horror movie, starring Abdun Noor Shajal and Puja Cherry Roy, it was directed by Nader Chowdhury, under the production of Jaaz Multimedia. The story is based on true events, the company claims. The demonic possession of a girl (Puja) and the sufferings it unleashes on her family, loved ones and neighbours, is depicted in 'Jinn'. Ziaul Roshan, Jannatun Nur Moon, Shahid Un Nabi and others have acted in the main roles of this film.

Leader: Ami E Bangladesh: Dhallywood's most celebrated hero Shakib Khan and Shobnom Bubly starrer movie 'Leader: Ami E Bangladesh' is all set for Eid release, according to its production company Bengal Multimedia, directed by Tapu Khan. The story of the movie revolves around a young rebel who is vocal about various anomalies in society. It also has soulful, melodious songs and wholesome entertainment. Shahiduzzaman Selim, Fakhrul Masum Basher, Milli Bashar, Preeti, Rimu Reja Khandkar and others have also acted in it.

Paap: Another production by Jaaz Multimedia, 'Paap', will be released on Eid, confirmed its director Saikat Nasir. Throughout the course of shooting, the director and stars have been very tight-lipped about the plot of the movie and have refused to reveal anything besides describing it as "thriller-like". Eamin Haque Bobby and Ziaul Roshan played the lead roles in the movie. It also stars Zakia Maha, Aman Reza, Ariana Jaman and many others.

Shatru: Suman Dhar's movie 'Shatru' is also said to be coming out this Eid. The story of this movie is about creating a social movement against drugs. It stars Bappy Chowdhury and Zahara Mitu in the lead roles. Misha Sawdagor will be seen as the central villain.

Besides, Saif Chandan's 'Local', Solaiman Hossain Lebu's 'Prem Pritir Bandhan', Abu Tauhid Heron's 'Adam' are also scheduled to release this Eid.