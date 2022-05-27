Yes drummer Alan White dies aged 72

Alan White, the drummer with seminal prog-rock band Yes, has died.

The 72-year-old, who was born in Pelton, County Durham, died peacefully at his home in the US after a short illness, reports the BBC.

He had been looking forward to a forthcoming UK tour and celebrating his 50th anniversary with Yes, which he joined in 1972, the band said.

During his career White also worked with stars including John Lennon, George Harrison and Joe Cocker.

In a social media post, the band said: "Alan White, our beloved husband, dad, and grandpa, passed away at the age of 72 at his Seattle-area home on May 26, 2022, after a brief illness.