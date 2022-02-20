Ye aka Kanye West opposes Kim K’s request to be ‘legally single’

Splash

Hindustan Times
20 February, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 03:09 pm

Related News

Ye aka Kanye West opposes Kim K’s request to be ‘legally single’

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has sought to postpone the move until other problems in their divorce are resolved

Hindustan Times
20 February, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 03:09 pm
Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian West. Photo: Collected
Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian West. Photo: Collected

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has decided to fight estranged wife Kim Kardashian's request to be declared legally single.

According to court documents, the 44-year-old rapper has filed a response to his ex's December petition in the Superior Court of California on Wednesday in Los Angeles County, reports People.

In the response, West's lawyers claim that granting single status before issues like custody of their four children (North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½) and shared properties are settled in their ongoing divorce could result in "a risk of adverse consequences".

"An early termination of status also creates barriers to obtaining evidence" if one of them "remarries before the case is concluded," the filing added.

The response also puts out several "conditions" the rapper wants to be met, including for Kardashian to forfeit her marital privilege with West. "If status is terminated now without his condition, then a barrier to obtaining evidence regarding parenting and custody will arise if Kim remarries before the case is concluded," the documents stated.

As for his conditions are concerned, West wants his "right of reimbursement" to be carried out "if either party dies" and for Kardashian to agree not to move assets from their trust before the terms of their property are decided. The court docs state that Kardashian "rejected" West's requests.

For now, a hearing on Kardashian's petition, where she also asked a judge to restore her maiden name, is set for early March.

Meanwhile, Kardashian and West representatives haven't commented on the legal developments.

The divorce battle is getting ugly every passing day. Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, and has moved on. She is dating Pete Davidson, while Ye has expressed interest in reconciling with her. He even sent a pick-up truck filled with roses to her on Valentine's Day this year.

Sometime back, Kardashian also expressed frustration with her ex after he publicly criticised the fact that North is active on TikTok. "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," she wrote.

Earlier this week, West took "accountability" for a series of Instagram posts he made about his estranged wife and her boyfriend, Davidson, and apologised for the harassment.

Kanye West / Kim Kardashian West

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top five hacks with Vaseline

Top five hacks with Vaseline

2h | Mode
The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

2h | Mode
Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

2h | Mode
Wait, you make more money than me? Photo: Bloomberg

If your wife makes more than you do, read this

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazing facts about dog

Amazing facts about dog

2h | Videos
The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

19h | Videos
US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

21h | Videos
Scientists who were killed by their own invention

Scientists who were killed by their own invention

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again