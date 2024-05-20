Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar welcome baby boy

Actor Yami Gautam and her filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar have embraced parenthood. The couple has welcomed a baby boy.

They shared the news through an Instagram post, saying they have named him, Vedavid.

The couple gave a happy start to the week by sharing the good news. They made a collaborative post, with a note, which read, "We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya. Please shower him with all your kind blessings and love".

The post came with a heartwarming caption. "We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professionals at Surya Hospital, especially Dr. Bhupender Awasthi and Dr. Ranjana Dhanu, whose expertise and tireless efforts made this joyous occasion possible," the couple wrote in the joint post.

"As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation," they concluded, ending with folded hands and heart emoji.