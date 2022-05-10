World Premiere of Mujib Amar Pita held in New York

The country's first animation based on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 'Mujib Amar Pita', has been screened in New York.

The world premiere of the film was held at the Bombay Theater in Queens, New York on Sunday, said a PID handout here on Monday.

The ICT Division made the animation based on the book titled "Sheikh Mujib Amar Pita", authored by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, aiming to uphold Bangabandhu's life before all particularly the new generation at home and abroad.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque was present as the chief guest at the premiere, while State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak as the special guest.

Palak said the film was earlier screened in different cinema halls in Bangladesh. Now the world premiere was organized in New York to uphold Bangabandhu's life, philosophy and political ideology in the world arena.

He said another film is being made on the basis of Bangabandhu's unfinished memoirs 'Oshomapto Attojiboni.'

Noting that a game was made on the Liberation War, he said it is being possible to unlock the potential of Bangladesh in the gaming and animation market.

The 'Mujib Amar Pita' film, directed by Sohel Mohammad Rana will later be screened in different cities of the United States.