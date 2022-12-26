Will Airin Sultana ever make a return to acting?

Airin Sultana. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Actress and model Airin Sultana was recently seen on the big screen again after a long hiatus. 'Kagoj' starring Airin was released on Friday, 23 December. Directed by Ali Zulfikar Zahedi, she played a central role in the movie.

Airin plays the role of a highly educated girl, belonging to a well-respected family in her village. She is raised by her father after her mother passes away. Her mother's death had a devastating effect on her father emotionally and he turns to writing as a result.

Imon, a character in the film, falls in love with Airin's character, but he has an ulterior motive. Imon plans to steal her father's writing using their relationship.

Although there is a lot of interest regarding Kagoj, audiences are, however, more interested to know what happened to its star, Airin.

While acting in this movie, Airin started to withdraw herself from cinema. After the shooting concluded, the actress did not stay in touch with the director. Other actors participated in the movie's promotion, but Airin was missing.

There was a rumour that she was uncooperative to a point where her dialogues had to be dubbed by someone else, and that had an impact on the movie. "Airin conducted herself very unprofessionally, and that has hurt the film. After the shooting was over, when we contacted her, she was disinterested in promoting the movie," said director Zahedi to The Business Standard.

"I am opting out of acting for personal reasons. I am working full time in a private institution and making time is difficult right now. That is why I am not doing any kind of media related work," said Airin. " I am not saying I will never return to acting. Maybe after things stabilise for me, I will talk about this more openly."

However, Airin's sudden disappearance from acting, leaving behind an active career, has been the cause of much confusion in the industry.

Some speculate that she is in a relationship with someone who does not want to let her act anymore, and she is complying. Some say that she suddenly married an industrialist and has no way of pursuing her acting career. She is helping her husband manage his business.

Others say that Airin has been in love with someone for a long time. They unexpectedly got married and she stopped working in the media due to a decision from the family.

Media professionals are saying that every artist has the freedom to make their own decisions, but it has to be done in a professional manner. Her decision of severing ties with the media is hurting the promotions of several films, and she is being seen in a bad light by both filmmakers and audiences. Airin also has some unfinished work in Kolkata.

She has worked in the media for a long time, but she was never criticised for similar issues during her time in the industry. On the contrary, she was always encouraged to pursue her work.

Airin entered showbiz as a ramp model and stole the spotlight after she starred in movies. Even though none of her films reached sky-high popularity, she still managed to remain in the limelight. But now a difficult question lingers, will Airin ever break her silence about what is really going on? And more importantly, will she ever come back to acting? Only time will tell.