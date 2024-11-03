Why did actor Mehazabien fail to attend showroom inauguration in Ctg?

TBS Report
03 November, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 12:55 pm

Why did actor Mehazabien fail to attend showroom inauguration in Ctg?

Local media claims it was due to opposition by Tawhidi Janata; business leaders say it was actor’s own decision

TBS Report
03 November, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 12:55 pm
Actress Mehazabien Chowdhury. Photo: Collected
Actress Mehazabien Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

Actress Mehazabien Chowdhury was unable to attend a planned showroom inauguration event in Chattogram after what she said were "security issues".

Taking to Facebook yesterday (2 November), she wrote, "I am already back in Dhaka and at home, so there's no need to worry. Today, I was supposed to attend a showroom inauguration event in Chattogram, but on my way from the airport to the showroom, I heard about some security issues. Therefore, the organisers and I decided not to proceed to the showroom due to safety concerns.

"We turned the car around and returned to the airport, deciding to head back to Dhaka. Thank you all again for checking on me," she added.

Some local media reported that Mehzabein faced opposition from local businessmen and men under the banner of "Tawhidi Janata."

The inauguration of the Khuki Lifestyle showroom was scheduled for Saturday afternoon in the Reazuddin Bazar area on Station Road.

According to local media reports, a religious gathering was held on Friday (1 November) with the presence of a local Muslim cleric ahead of the showroom's inauguration. 

Mehazabien was scheduled to formally inaugurate the showroom the following day, but this arrangement was reportedly not well-received by some locals, who viewed it as disrespectful to the cleric.

As a result, people gathered under the banner of "local traders and Tawhidi Janata of Reazuddin Bazar" to protest Mehazabien's role in the inauguration, according to local media.

Sarwar Kamal, president of the Tamakumundi Business Association, however, told Prothom Alo that the showroom had been inaugurated by the cleric from Baitush Sharaf on Friday. 

Mehazabien Chowdhury was scheduled to inaugurate it again on Saturday. 

He said due to family and personal commitments, he was unable to attend on both days, so he was not fully aware of the details of what happened. 

However, he clarified that no traders from Tamakumundi were involved in preventing the inauguration event with Mehazabien.

Imdad Hossain, the showroom manager, told Prothom Alo that their event had started at 3pm. 

Mehazabien Chowdhury had arrived in Chattogram to attend the event but might not have been able to participate due to personal reasons. 

He mentioned that there were no issues inside the showroom during the event, and they were unaware if anyone was present outside.

Mehazabien Chowdhury

