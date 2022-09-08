Who will star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3?

Aashiqui 3 female lead is expected to be locked by the end of this year. Photo: Collected

Since Kartik Aaryan has been locked to star in Aashiqui 3 helmed by Anurag Basu and music composed by Pritam, there is a buzz about who will be the female lead of the musical love story.

The first installment of the hit franchise Aaashiqui directed by Mahesh Bhatt and starring Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal was released in 1990.

The second installment of the franchise which was not a direct sequel but a spiritual successor was dropped after 23 years in 2013. Both films were a box office darling and are remembered featuring timeless hit songs.

According to sources, the makers are eyeing top-notch celebrities to seal as the female lead.

"As we speak, the team is in the process of locking the cast and also giving those final touches to the script. Music seating has also begun, as the idea is to create an album that's remembered for ages to come by. Buzz is, the team is considering three names at the moment – Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor. It's one of these three actresses who will be the Aashiqui leading lady with Kartik Aaryan,"a source told an Indian media. Interestingly, Sharaddha Kapoor starred in Aashiqui 2.

"The female lead of the film is expected to be locked by the end of the year," the source added.