Where The Lotus Grows: A return home multi-partner collaborative project explores artistic conversations on Bangladesh

A multi-partner collaborative project is set to captivate art enthusiasts as it brings together the British artist Richard Crooks, Bangladeshi artist Sounak Das, and curator Fouzia Mahin Choudhury.

This project showcases a vibrant collection of artworks, including collages, sculptures, photographs, VR animation and poetry – that delve into the artists' thoughts and conversations about Bangladesh.

The project sailed off on Thursday (8 June), reads a media release.

The launching event was graced by esteemed guests such as David Knox, director Programmes, British Council Bangladesh, who inaugurated the exhibition and expressed his delight about this exhibition.

The exhibition will continue till Monday (19 June), from 10am to 8pm, and it is open for all at the British Council premises in Fuller Road.

The project, comprising of two compelling episodes, aims to foster cultural exchange and creative dialogue between the artists, while offering a unique perspective on Bangladesh's rich artistic landscape.

The first half commences with an exhibition and panel discussion at the British Council premise. Visitors will have the privilege of immersing themselves in the exceptional artworks meticulously curated by Fouzia Mahin Choudhury.

The exhibition serves as a captivating display of the artists' collaborative journey, offering a glimpse into their exploration of Bangladesh's multifaceted essence.

The exclusive gallery tour, a highlight of the first half, provided a platform for Richard Crooks and Fouzia Mahin Choudhury to engage in thought-provoking narration about their artistic process, inspirations, and reflections on Bangladesh. Audiences had the opportunity to gain insights into the artists' perspectives and witness the depth of their creative expressions.

The gallery walk was followed by a panel discussion with Richard Crooks, artist, and curator Shehzad Chowdhury, cartoonist Syed Rashad Imam Tanmoy, and moderated by Fouzia Mahin Choudhury, on the topic "Collaboration, Place, and Creative Outcomes."

The panellists have worked as mentors for the British Council's international arts education project, "Rivers of the World".

The artist Sounak Das, who is currently living in the Netherlands, also took part by sharing his thoughts through voice messages.

As the project unfolds, the later half presents a parallel journey that delves into the artists' past and present experiences in Bangladesh.

Richard Crooks, an artist from the UK, who will participate in a residency at the Brihatta Foundation. This residency offers him an immersive opportunity to engage with the local art scene, interact with fellow artists, and deepen his understanding of the cultural tapestry of Bangladesh.

Furthermore, Richard Crooks will conduct a workshop with the students of The Tech Academy, sharing his expertise and artistic techniques. This collaborative engagement aims to nurture the next generation of artists and foster cross-cultural learning within the local art community, adds the release.

The culmination of the later half will be an exhibition held at Brihatta, showcasing the outcomes of Richard Crooks' residency and the collaborative efforts of the artists. Visitors are invited to explore the artwork on 17 June, from 3pm to 9pm, as it unravels the artists' unique perspectives on Bangladesh, their shared experiences, and their personal growth through this artistic endeavour.

This multi-partner collaborative project promises to be a thought-provoking and visually stunning exploration of Bangladesh's artistic landscape. It celebrates the power of collaboration, cultural exchange, and creative expression, while offering a new lens through which audience can perceive this dynamic nation.