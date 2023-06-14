Where The Lotus Grows: A return home multi-partner collaborative project explores artistic conversations on Bangladesh

Splash

Press Release
14 June, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 07:10 pm

Related News

Where The Lotus Grows: A return home multi-partner collaborative project explores artistic conversations on Bangladesh

Press Release
14 June, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 07:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A multi-partner collaborative project is set to captivate art enthusiasts as it brings together the British artist Richard Crooks, Bangladeshi artist Sounak Das, and curator Fouzia Mahin Choudhury.

This project showcases a vibrant collection of artworks, including collages, sculptures, photographs, VR animation and poetry – that delve into the artists' thoughts and conversations about Bangladesh.

The project sailed off on Thursday (8 June), reads a media release.

The launching event was graced by esteemed guests such as David Knox, director Programmes, British Council Bangladesh, who inaugurated the exhibition and expressed his delight about this exhibition.

The exhibition will continue till Monday (19 June), from 10am to 8pm, and it is open for all at the British Council premises in Fuller Road.

The project, comprising of two compelling episodes, aims to foster cultural exchange and creative dialogue between the artists, while offering a unique perspective on Bangladesh's rich artistic landscape.

The first half commences with an exhibition and panel discussion at the British Council premise. Visitors will have the privilege of immersing themselves in the exceptional artworks meticulously curated by Fouzia Mahin Choudhury.

The exhibition serves as a captivating display of the artists' collaborative journey, offering a glimpse into their exploration of Bangladesh's multifaceted essence.

The exclusive gallery tour, a highlight of the first half, provided a platform for Richard Crooks and Fouzia Mahin Choudhury to engage in thought-provoking narration about their artistic process, inspirations, and reflections on Bangladesh. Audiences had the opportunity to gain insights into the artists' perspectives and witness the depth of their creative expressions.

The gallery walk was followed by a panel discussion with Richard Crooks, artist, and curator Shehzad Chowdhury, cartoonist Syed Rashad Imam Tanmoy, and moderated by Fouzia Mahin Choudhury, on the topic "Collaboration, Place, and Creative Outcomes."

The panellists have worked as mentors for the British Council's international arts education project, "Rivers of the World".

The artist Sounak Das, who is currently living in the Netherlands, also took part by sharing his thoughts through voice messages.

As the project unfolds, the later half presents a parallel journey that delves into the artists' past and present experiences in Bangladesh.

Richard Crooks, an artist from the UK, who will participate in a residency at the Brihatta Foundation. This residency offers him an immersive opportunity to engage with the local art scene, interact with fellow artists, and deepen his understanding of the cultural tapestry of Bangladesh.

Furthermore, Richard Crooks will conduct a workshop with the students of The Tech Academy, sharing his expertise and artistic techniques. This collaborative engagement aims to nurture the next generation of artists and foster cross-cultural learning within the local art community, adds the release.

The culmination of the later half will be an exhibition held at Brihatta, showcasing the outcomes of Richard Crooks' residency and the collaborative efforts of the artists. Visitors are invited to explore the artwork on 17 June, from 3pm to 9pm, as it unravels the artists' unique perspectives on Bangladesh, their shared experiences, and their personal growth through this artistic endeavour.

This multi-partner collaborative project promises to be a thought-provoking and visually stunning exploration of Bangladesh's artistic landscape. It celebrates the power of collaboration, cultural exchange, and creative expression, while offering a new lens through which audience can perceive this dynamic nation.

Art exhibition

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Heatwave subsides, but does so our concern for greenery?

5h | Features
Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

What a leader should not do: The 10 Ps of leadership

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

AI helps create last Beatles song

AI helps create last Beatles song

1h | TBS World
Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

3h | TBS Insight
Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

9h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank
Banking

Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank