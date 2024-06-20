WhatsApp commercial reunites Modern Family cast

The cast of Modern Family in the new WhatsApp commercial. Photo: Collected
The cast of Modern Family in the new WhatsApp commercial. Photo: Collected

Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson bring back the beloved Modern Family chaos on screen in a new WhatsApp ad, offering fans a delightful update on their favorite characters.

Move over, family reunions, and dinner table drama—the Modern Family cast is back, but this time, they're navigating the digital world of WhatsApp in a hilarious new ad.

Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson have reunited as Phil Dunphy, Claire Dunphy, Cam Tucker, and Mitchell Pritchett from the iconic ABC sitcom Modern Family for a brand-new WhatsApp commercial.

In this hilarious campaign, the fan-favourite quartet returns to the familiar Dunphy household to tackle the age-old "blue vs. green bubble" messaging debate. The ad also offers a delightful glimpse into the family's lives since the show's finale in 2020.

The commercial starts with Phil, Claire, and Cam reacting to an adorable photo Hayley (Sarah Hyland) sent in the family group chat, setting the stage for their signature comedic antics.

Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), Cam's husband, walks in, only to find out that he's been left out of the family photo exchange. Realizing he's not part of this particular text conversation, Mitch exclaims, "You started a family chat without me?" and follows up with his iconic line from the show: "Shaaame!"

Despite Mitch's dramatic reaction, the family quickly assures him there's no ill will. The real culprit is his new phone, which is incompatible with the rest of the family's devices. Claire explains that Mitch's new phone has 'Blurry photos, weird likes.'

A painter working outside their living room window intervenes, suggesting they all switch to WhatsApp for a seamless messaging experience.

The ad wraps up with Cam and Mitch lounging in bed, scrolling through their phones. Mitch, still feeling a bit miffed, complains "I still can't believe you cut me out."Cam, ever the charmer, responds, "We may have cut you from here," gesturing to his phone, then places his hand on his heart and adds, "but never from here."

Eric Stonestreet shared a joyful selfie of the stars on set, captioning it, "It was fun getting some of the band back together @whatsapp."

Although Modern Family bid farewell in 2020, fans flooded the comments with reactions like, "Don't tell me this is just for an ad. I have my hopes high!" and "So good to see you all together!"

