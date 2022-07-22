From Ryan Gosling starrer spy action thriller "Gray Man" to "The Most Hated Man on the Internet," a docu-series revealing how a courageous mother pulls down her daughter's pictures from a revenge porn website, Netflix is slated to add intriguing content this week.

Let's check out what's streaming on Netflix this week

1. The Gray Man- Film- 22 July

The highly anticipated spy action thriller starring Ryan Gosling in lead also stars Cris Evans, Ana de Armas and Indian actor Dhanush can be a perfect film for this Friday.

2. Di4ries- Series- 26 July

The series revolves around a bunch of teens as they experience first kisses and feuds with rivals.

3. Most Hated Man on the Internet- Limited series- 27 July

The docu-series depicts the determination of a mother to pull down her daughter's photo from a revenge porn website and take action against its founder Hunter Moore.

Hunter Moore founded an adult website called "Is anyone up?" which allows users to upload sexually explicit images or videos anonymously.

4. Keeping Breathing- Series- 28 July

The forthcoming series follows a lone survivor of a plane crash in the middle of a Canadian wilderness.

5. Another Self- series- Netflix

The upcoming series follows three friends who arrive at a seaside town and connect with their spiritual self and suddenly met with unresolved trauma from their past family life.

This week's favourites are "The Gray Man" and "The Most Hated Man on the Internet".