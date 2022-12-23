Wednesday debuts with Nielsen’s second biggest streaming week of all time

Following a spate of Netflix Top 10 records, 'Wednesday' has appeared on the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 to accomplish the same.

During the viewing period of 21–27 November, viewers watched approximately 6 billion minutes of the Tim Burton–directed series featuring Jenna Ortega as the recognisable Addams family daughter.

After only the first complete week of 'Stranger Things' season 4's availability, which was watched for 7.2 billion minutes, this is the second-largest week of streaming ever tracked by Nielsen.

The series went from having 341.2 million hours seen in its first five days on the streaming service to 411.3 million the next week, according to Netflix's self-reported statistics.

Although there is a clear difference in the measuring methods between Netflix and Nielsen (Netflix counts hours across all platforms internationally while Nielsen counts minutes on TV screens in the US alone), the trajectory is expected to remain the same.

