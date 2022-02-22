Web films for Oscars… right or not?

Splash

Hindustan Times
22 February, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 10:36 am

Related News

Web films for Oscars… right or not?

With web films earning a staggering 80 nominations across various categories at the Oscars this year, we speak to filmmakers and trade experts about their thoughts and the road ahead for our National Awards

Hindustan Times
22 February, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 10:36 am
Snippets from The Power Of The Dog and Tick, Tick... Boom!
Snippets from The Power Of The Dog and Tick, Tick... Boom!

What has grabbed attention at this year's Oscar nominations is a bevy of web titles, including Don't Look Up, The Mitchells vs The Machines, Coming To America 2 and Tick, Tick... Boom! (all 2021), that have earned a place alongside theatrical releases.

Web film The Power Of The Dog (2021) received a total of 12 nominations, making it the film with the most nominations at the 2022 Academy Awards. This is the first time that web films have earned a staggering 80 nominations across various categories at the Oscars.

So, what does this trend of web films being considered for prominent film-specific award functions mean for the entertainment business worldwide? "This is a great step forward," says Suparn Verma, writer of the web series The Family Man. He adds, "A film is a film whether you see it on the small or the large screen. It, ultimately, boils down to craft."

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar believes that the pandemic has already evened out the difference between both the mediums and that this trend would imply an equal representation of web and theatrical films: "Due to the on-going pandemic, theatres remained closed for a long time. As a result, most of the films released on OTT platforms, and this has bridged the chasm between the two."

Jury member of the 67th National Awards, filmmaker Subhash Ghai, agrees with Zafar and says, "In this changing scenario of virtual reality, we need to accept the change that all audio-visual media will compete together in award shows and film festivals, in India and abroad. After all, competition is about excellence of content and narrative and this shouldn't matter."

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, however, asserts that the award functions for web films and films should be different. He elaborates, "Putting both of them in the same bracket won't do justice to either. In a film award show, web films will ways be seen as a poor cousin and won't get the importance it deserves."

Producer and film business expert Girish Johar points out that OTT films have been considered for film festivals for a while now, the latest instance being the International Film Festival of India, 2021: "It's all about celebrating content. So, why should creators lose out if their films didn't have a theatrical release?" he asks, and adds, "The Oscar and other global entertainment think tanks believe that content creation, as a whole, should be awarded, and inclusivity of content should be lauded."

On a parting note, Verma says, "We've to take a cue from the West. I hope that National Awards follow suit. It's just a matter of time."

‘The Power of the Dog / tick tick Boom / web film / Oscars

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and chief advisor of East West University. Illustration: TBS

‘The bigger the defaulter, the more benefit h/she gets’

1h | Panorama
The fabric and textile stores of the capital’s Elephant Road area have a range of options in their upholstery section. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fabrics that your home deserves

2h | Habitat
Standing on 2.8 acres of land, the banyan trees in Jhenaidah are regarded as one of the oldest and largest banyan trees in the Indian subcontinent. Photo: Mumit M

The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying. And the authorities are helping it die

3h | Panorama
Chattogram Central Shaheed Minar is covered with flowers given by the people who came to pay homage to the great language martyrs in Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin.

The cultural force behind language movement in Chattogram

18h | Amar Ekushey

More Videos from TBS

Five films to watch this February

Five films to watch this February

19h | Videos
US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

19h | Videos
Learning multi-language can boost economic growth

Learning multi-language can boost economic growth

19h | Videos
Dreamer's Garden becoming tourist spot in Rajshahi

Dreamer's Garden becoming tourist spot in Rajshahi

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

5
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business