We have deteriorated so much that we think praying is spitting: Urmila

Actor Urmila Matondkar has come out in support of actor Shah Rukh Khan after several people online blamed him for 'spitting' at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral in Shivaji Park, Mumbai. Shah Rukh along with his manager Pooja Dadlani paid their last respects to the late singer on Sunday evening ahead of her final rites.

At the funeral, Shah Rukh Khan was seen folding his hands, then raising them in prayer followed by blowing out air from his mouth as he bent over Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains. Blowing out air is a part of the prayer for the departed soul in Islam. Pooja, who stood next to Shah Rukh, was also seen praying with her hands folded.

Now, as quoted by India Today, Urmila has said, "As a society, we have deteriorated so much that we think praying is spitting. You are talking about an actor who has represented the country on various international platforms. Politics has reached such low levels and it's really sad."

On Sunday, Lata died at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on January 8, after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia. The centre had announced two days of mourning, during which the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India.

Urmila also mourned Lata's death and shared a post on Twitter. She shared a short clip of Lata singing Allah Tero Naam.

Urmila had captioned her post, "Apart from being a #Legend an exemplary life of a #Daughter of #India who showed us what a daughter can achieve n stand tall for the entire #family #RIPLataMangeshkar. Sabko sanmati de bhagwan (God bless everyone)."

On Monday, the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was cremated with full state honours. In Hindu tradition, the deceased person's ashes are collected in an earthen pot and consigned to the river.