We have deteriorated so much that we think praying is spitting: Urmila

Splash

Hindustan Times
08 February, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 11:32 am

Related News

We have deteriorated so much that we think praying is spitting: Urmila

“As a society, we have deteriorated so much that we think praying is spitting. You are talking about an actor who has represented the country on various international platforms. Politics has reached such low levels and it's really sad,” said Urmila

Hindustan Times
08 February, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 11:32 am
Urmila Matondkar reacts to remarks on Shah Rukh Khan &#039;spitting&#039; at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral. Photo: Collected
Urmila Matondkar reacts to remarks on Shah Rukh Khan 'spitting' at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral. Photo: Collected

Actor Urmila Matondkar has come out in support of actor Shah Rukh Khan after several people online blamed him for 'spitting' at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral in Shivaji Park, Mumbai. Shah Rukh along with his manager Pooja Dadlani paid their last respects to the late singer on Sunday evening ahead of her final rites.

At the funeral, Shah Rukh Khan was seen folding his hands, then raising them in prayer followed by blowing out air from his mouth as he bent over Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains. Blowing out air is a part of the prayer for the departed soul in Islam. Pooja, who stood next to Shah Rukh, was also seen praying with her hands folded.

Now, as quoted by India Today, Urmila has said, "As a society, we have deteriorated so much that we think praying is spitting. You are talking about an actor who has represented the country on various international platforms. Politics has reached such low levels and it's really sad."

On Sunday, Lata died at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on January 8, after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia. The centre had announced two days of mourning, during which the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India.

Urmila also mourned Lata's death and shared a post on Twitter. She shared a short clip of Lata singing Allah Tero Naam.

Urmila had captioned her post, "Apart from being a #Legend an exemplary life of a #Daughter of #India who showed us what a daughter can achieve n stand tall for the entire #family #RIPLataMangeshkar. Sabko sanmati de bhagwan (God bless everyone)."

On Monday, the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was cremated with full state honours. In Hindu tradition, the deceased person's ashes are collected in an earthen pot and consigned to the river.

Urmila / bollywood / Shahrukh Khan / lata mangeshkar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

3h | Panorama
An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

3h | Panorama
Foldable doors have become popular as it’s a popular way to give rooms more natural light, space and flexibility. Photos: Shatotto, Principal Architect: Md. Rafiq Azam/ Photographer: Daniele Domenicali

All you need to know about doors and windows

3h | Habitat
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

21h | Videos
Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

21h | Videos
Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

21h | Videos
BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Infographics: TBS
Economy

Four firms get nod to invest abroad