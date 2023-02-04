Warzone 2: Season 2 release date and new maps announced

Splash

TBS Report
04 February, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 10:55 am

Warzone 2: Season 2 release date and new maps announced

New ‘Resurgence Map’ and weapons announced

TBS Report
04 February, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 10:55 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Season 2 of Call of Duty Warzone 2 is scheduled to be released on 15 February. The new season will feature a new Resurgence and DMZ maps and Ashika Island, along with a few new weapons. Bangladeshi COD players will be able to log on to the servers at 12am on 16 February.

Warzone Season 2 will include a new Resurgence Map, or more precisely, the Resurgence game mode will return with a new map to be played in — the Warzone 2 Ashika Island map, which is located off the coast of Japan. 

Ashika, which roughly translates to "sea lion", will reportedly be acting as an alternative DMZ option, suggesting that gamers will have a choice in which DMZ they explore.

Ashika Island has had a fair amount of info revealed about it, including the map and points of interest. There's Tsuki Castle, an homage to the Shipwreck map, and all manner of environments to explore.

Season 2 offers the creators the option to modify the gameplay and formula for fairness and overall enjoyment. There hasn't been any discussion of weapon balances yet; those will have to wait until the patch notes are released.

Major upcoming in-game changes:

*The Gulag will return to a 1v1 mode. Shotguns have been removed from and ARs, SMGs and LMGs have been added to the weapon pool.

*Cash will no longer be found in basic or legendary Supply Boxes and the minimum amount of cash found in a pile has been increased to $800.

*Loadout Drop Markers and primary weapons  will be cheaper to buy from Buy Stations. Drop markers will also have unlimited stock at Buy Stations.

*A second Loadout Drop Public Event will occur in each match, meaning players can expect drops on the first and fifth circles

*Players now start with a 3-plate vest, offering greater initial protection and can also armour up while sprinting through closed doorways.

 

Game

Warzone 2

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Say 'Salud' before your salad main course

3h | Food
With only one government run specialised cancer hospital in the capital — the National Institute Of Cancer Research and Hospital (NICRH) in Mohakhali — patients have no option but to resort to private hospitals. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Cancer care: Medical treatment and beyond

4h | Panorama
Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBS

What makes India's billionaires' support special for Adani

1d | Panorama
Photo: Rejaul Hafiz Rahi

A jackal farewell

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

12m | TBS Stories
How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

57m | TBS Markets
A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

1d | TBS Round Table
Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

3
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

4
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL