Warzone 2: Season 2 release date and new maps announced

The Season 2 of Call of Duty Warzone 2 is scheduled to be released on 15 February. The new season will feature a new Resurgence and DMZ maps and Ashika Island, along with a few new weapons. Bangladeshi COD players will be able to log on to the servers at 12am on 16 February.

Warzone Season 2 will include a new Resurgence Map, or more precisely, the Resurgence game mode will return with a new map to be played in — the Warzone 2 Ashika Island map, which is located off the coast of Japan.

Ashika, which roughly translates to "sea lion", will reportedly be acting as an alternative DMZ option, suggesting that gamers will have a choice in which DMZ they explore.

Ashika Island has had a fair amount of info revealed about it, including the map and points of interest. There's Tsuki Castle, an homage to the Shipwreck map, and all manner of environments to explore.

Season 2 offers the creators the option to modify the gameplay and formula for fairness and overall enjoyment. There hasn't been any discussion of weapon balances yet; those will have to wait until the patch notes are released.

Major upcoming in-game changes:

*The Gulag will return to a 1v1 mode. Shotguns have been removed from and ARs, SMGs and LMGs have been added to the weapon pool.

*Cash will no longer be found in basic or legendary Supply Boxes and the minimum amount of cash found in a pile has been increased to $800.

*Loadout Drop Markers and primary weapons will be cheaper to buy from Buy Stations. Drop markers will also have unlimited stock at Buy Stations.

*A second Loadout Drop Public Event will occur in each match, meaning players can expect drops on the first and fifth circles

*Players now start with a 3-plate vest, offering greater initial protection and can also armour up while sprinting through closed doorways.