Warner Bros halts release of ‘The Batman’ in Russia

Warner Bros. has stopped the release of 'The Batman' in Russia. It was set to release on Friday, 4 March.

'The Batman', one of the year's most anticipated films, is releasing on Thursday in Bangladesh, and on Friday in North America and other overseas territories.

Warner Bros said, "In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film The Batman in Russia. We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy."

Robert Pattison. Photo: Collected via USA Today

Major Hollywood players as a whole are moving to cease distribution plans in the country following Vladimir Putin's ill-justified invasion of Ukraine.

Walt Disney and Sony Pictures have both pledged to pause the release of their films in Russia. Both studios have tentpole releases coming up that have been scheduled to debut internationally in the coming weeks.