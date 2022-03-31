The Wanted singer Tom parker dies of cancer

Splash

TBS Report
31 March, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 04:51 pm

Related News

The Wanted singer Tom parker dies of cancer

The 33 year old singer revealed his terminal brain cancer diagnosis in October 2020

TBS Report
31 March, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 04:51 pm
Tom Parker. Photo: Getty Image via BBC
Tom Parker. Photo: Getty Image via BBC

Tom Parker, who rose to fame as the member of pop band "The Wanted" dies due to terminal brain cancer. He was 33.

The singer informed his fans about an inoperable brain tumor in October 2020.

Parker delivered a number of hits including "Glade You came" which scored number one spot in UK and number three spot in US. His other hits include Heart Vacancy, All Time Low, and Lightning among others.

For the unversed, British-Irish boy band "The Wanted" was formed in 2009 and released its debut album the next year.

The boy band had a huge teenage following.

Parker enjoyed live performances. Photo: Getty via BBC.
Parker enjoyed live performances. Photo: Getty via BBC.

Before starting his venture with "The Wanted", Tom Parker received a crude rejection from ITV talent show "The X Factor," when he was only 16.

In 2015, Tom appeared in celebrity Master Chief. 

During an interview with BBC Tom recalled that bruising rejection and said "It shattered me…I didn't sing for two years".

In 2018, Parker tied the knot with Kelsey Hardwick and welcomed their baby girl the next year. The pair were expecting another child when Parker's diagnosis became public.

Tom Parker and Kelsey Hardwick. Photo: Getty via BBC
Tom Parker and Kelsey Hardwick. Photo: Getty via BBC

 

Parker / Tom Parker / The Wanted / Singer / dies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People stand in a long queue to buy kerosene oil for kerosene cookers amid a shortage of domestic gas due to country&#039;s economic crisis, at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters

What's behind Sri Lanka's economic crisis?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Maliha Fairooz

British museums are free. But at what cost?

6h | Panorama
The main reason behind the price hike is the absence of updated supply and demand data 

The main reason behind the price hike is the absence of updated supply and demand data 

7h | Panorama
How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Harry Potter writer JK Rowling's biography

Harry Potter writer JK Rowling's biography

21m | Videos
PM Imran Khan’s fate to be decided on 3 April

PM Imran Khan’s fate to be decided on 3 April

26m | Videos
Palashi juice to refresh you

Palashi juice to refresh you

1h | Videos
Summer hair care

Summer hair care

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online