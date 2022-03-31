The Wanted singer Tom parker dies of cancer

Tom Parker, who rose to fame as the member of pop band "The Wanted" dies due to terminal brain cancer. He was 33.

The singer informed his fans about an inoperable brain tumor in October 2020.

Parker delivered a number of hits including "Glade You came" which scored number one spot in UK and number three spot in US. His other hits include Heart Vacancy, All Time Low, and Lightning among others.

For the unversed, British-Irish boy band "The Wanted" was formed in 2009 and released its debut album the next year.

The boy band had a huge teenage following.

Parker enjoyed live performances. Photo: Getty via BBC.

Before starting his venture with "The Wanted", Tom Parker received a crude rejection from ITV talent show "The X Factor," when he was only 16.

In 2015, Tom appeared in celebrity Master Chief.

During an interview with BBC Tom recalled that bruising rejection and said "It shattered me…I didn't sing for two years".

In 2018, Parker tied the knot with Kelsey Hardwick and welcomed their baby girl the next year. The pair were expecting another child when Parker's diagnosis became public.