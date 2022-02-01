The Walking Dead actor Moses J Moseley dies at 31

01 February, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 04:43 pm

Moses' body was discovered by authorities in Stockbridge, Georgia last week

Moses J Moseley. Photo: Getty Image via BBC
Moses J Moseley. Photo: Getty Image via BBC

Actor Moses J. Moseley, who has worked in shows such as The Walking Dead, Watchmen and Queen of the South, has died at the age of 31.

As per Variety, Moses' body was discovered by authorities in Stockbridge, Georgia last week. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.

The actor's death was confirmed by his representatives at Avery Sisters Entertainment, who offered a tribute post to him on its official Facebook page.

"With a heavy heart, we at Avery Sisters Entertainment offer our sincerest and deepest condolences to the family and friends of our actor, Moses J. Moseley. We are truly saddened," read the statement by Gerra and Demia Avery. "For those who knew him, he was the kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet. We will miss you dearly! Rest in Heaven!"

AMC, the channel which broadcasts The Walking Dead, also offered a tribute to the actor, sharing a photo of the actor on Twitter. "Our thoughts and prayers are with our 'The Walking Dead' family member Moses J. Moseley," read the post.

Moses' co-star Jeremy Palko described him as "an absolute kind and wonderful human being."

Moses began modelling and screen acting at the beginning of the 2010s. While taking on uncredited roles in films such as The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Internship and Joyful Noise, he found his most well-known role in 2012 by joining the cast of AMC's The Walking Dead. The actor played a pet zombie possessed by Danai Gurira's character Michonne, making appearances on the series across three years. 

Since his appearance on The Walking Dead, he has played supporting roles in series such as Watchmen, Tales, American Soul and Queen of the South.

The actor had also appeared in films such as Loose Screws, Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies and Doll Murder Spree. Some upcoming projects that were to feature him and are currently in post-production, are the horror films Hank and Descending.

