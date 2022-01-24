Virat, Anushka request paparazzi to refrain from publishing daughter Vamika’s pictures

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli put out a statement after pictures of their daughter Vamika were clicked at a cricket stadium. Anushka said that she was caught off guard and did not know that the camera was on her and Vamika.

On Instagram Stories, Anushka wrote, "Hi guys! We realise that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika's images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier." Virat shared the same note on his Instagram Stories.

Anushka's fans defended her online and asked publishers to remove photos of Vamika. She and her daughter were watching the Indian cricket team play against South Africa in Cape Town when the official broadcaster of the match panned the camera to the stands showing them cheering for Virat. Vamika's face was also revealed for the first time.

Previously, Anushka and Virat have made multiple requests to paparazzi and media, asking them not to publish pictures of their daughter. "We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice (refrain) in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you," they said in a statement.

Vamika was born on January 11 last year. While Anushka and Virat often share pictures of her on their social media, they make sure never to reveal her face