Viola Davis plays Michelle Obama in ‘The First Lady'

Splash

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 01:52 pm

Related News

Viola Davis plays Michelle Obama in ‘The First Lady'

“First Lady” follows the wives of former US presidents

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 01:52 pm
Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford. Photo: collected
Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford. Photo: collected

Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis is seen as Michelle Obama in the first trailer of "The First Lady."

The series will explore the lives of the wives of three former US presidents.

Scheduled to premiere on 17 April on Showtime, the series also stars Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt.

The show is described as a"revelatory reframing of American leadership through the lens of the First Ladies."
The series also stars O-T Fagbenle as 44th US President Barack Obama, Aaron Eckhart as 38th US President Gerald Ford and Kiefer Sutherland as 32ndUS President Franklin D Roosevelt.

When first offered the role of Obama, Fagbenle told ET how he asked himself, "Wow, could I play one of the most beloved characters of all time, who is super charming and intelligent?," 

O-T Fagbenle as President Barack Obama. Photo: Showtime via BBC
O-T Fagbenle as President Barack Obama. Photo: Showtime via BBC

Aaron Eckhart as President Gerald Ford. Photo: Showtime via BBC
Aaron Eckhart as President Gerald Ford. Photo: Showtime via BBC

Kiefer Sutherland as President Franklin D Roosevelt. Photo: Showtime via BBC
Kiefer Sutherland as President Franklin D Roosevelt. Photo: Showtime via BBC

"First Lady" will include multiple anecdotes about the three women's periods at the White House. 
 

First lady / Series

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

What is holding back PPP in Bangladesh?

What is holding back PPP in Bangladesh?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Facebook becomes a thriving marketplace for threatened species of birds

3h | Panorama
Tame Impala: 1974 Impala sport sedan

Tame Impala: 1974 Impala sport sedan

1d | Wheels
Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

23h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

15h | Videos
US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

18h | Videos
Scientists who were killed by their own invention

Scientists who were killed by their own invention

18h | Videos
Whales swim 6000 kilometers for mate

Whales swim 6000 kilometers for mate

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again