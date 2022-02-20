Viola Davis plays Michelle Obama in ‘The First Lady'

Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford. Photo: collected

Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis is seen as Michelle Obama in the first trailer of "The First Lady."

The series will explore the lives of the wives of three former US presidents.

Video of The First Lady (2022) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME

Scheduled to premiere on 17 April on Showtime, the series also stars Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt.

The show is described as a"revelatory reframing of American leadership through the lens of the First Ladies."

The series also stars O-T Fagbenle as 44th US President Barack Obama, Aaron Eckhart as 38th US President Gerald Ford and Kiefer Sutherland as 32ndUS President Franklin D Roosevelt.

When first offered the role of Obama, Fagbenle told ET how he asked himself, "Wow, could I play one of the most beloved characters of all time, who is super charming and intelligent?,"

O-T Fagbenle as President Barack Obama. Photo: Showtime via BBC

Aaron Eckhart as President Gerald Ford. Photo: Showtime via BBC

Kiefer Sutherland as President Franklin D Roosevelt. Photo: Showtime via BBC

"First Lady" will include multiple anecdotes about the three women's periods at the White House.

