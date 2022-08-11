Vince McMahon under investigation for alleged misconduct and personal payments

According to the WWE corporation Vince McMahon's unaccounted, personal payments that were made while he was still chairman and CEO of WWE were higher than previously reported by media outlets and the company itself.

Three days after McMahon announced his retirement from WWE, the wrestling entertainment company released a statement asserting that it would audit its financial statements dating back to 2019 and account for 14.6 million dollars of "certain payments" that McMahon made while he was chairman and CEO, which should have been recorded as expenses.