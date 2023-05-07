Vicky Jahed announces final chapter of ‘Punorjonmo’ franchise

Photo: Collected

Renowned filmmaker Vicky Zahed has announced the release of the fourth and final chapter of his popular crime-thriller movie franchise 'Punorjonmo', titled 'Punorjonmo: Ontim Porbo'.

The announcement of the final instalment was revealed on social media, accompanied by a new poster of the tele-fiction. In the post, the director wrote, "Last chapter of Punorjonmo Series...".

Afran Nisho and Mehazabien Chowdhury, the lead actors in Vicky Zahed's 'Punorjonmo' universe, will be appearing again in the final chapter of the franchise.

The final chapter of the Punorjonmo franchise will be aired on Channel I during Eid-ul-Azha.

The franchise also has a spin-off titled 'Shuklopokkho' where Khairul Basar and Sunehra Kamal are the lead actors.