Veteran Musician Mohammad Asafuddowlah launched 13 new songs

Veteran composer, lyricist and orator Mohammad Asafuddowla has launched 13 songs, penned and tuned by himself at a restaurant in the capital on Sunday,( 22 May).

Indian singer Piu Mukherjee has voiced the 13 songs and Pandit Tajendra Majumdar had directed and arranged the music videos of these songs, reads a press release.

The program was organized by Yamaha Music Bangladesh which is the subsidiary of ACI Motors Ltd.

The music videos will be available on Mohammad Asafuddowlah's YouTube Channel

Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmU1VN62xVYF2a4cxJNlj5w