Veteran actor Sharmili Ahmed passes away at 75

Splash

TBS Report
09 July, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 10:34 am

Related News

Veteran actor Sharmili Ahmed passes away at 75

TBS Report
09 July, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 10:34 am
Sharmili Ahmed. Photo: Collected
Sharmili Ahmed. Photo: Collected

The 75-year-old prominent television and film actor Sharmili Ahmed has breathed her last breath on Friday morning at the capital's Ever Care hospital.

Ahsan Habib Nasim, president of the Actors' Equity Bangladesh, confirmed the news of her death. He said, "Sharmili Ahmed had been suffering from cancer for a long time. She died this morning while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital."

He further said her body will be brought to Uttara's residence at noon and will be buried in the same area at the end of Janaja.

The legendary actor started acting on stage at the age of 4. However, she began her career in radio in 1962, followed by films in 1964 and television in 1968. She appeared in 'Dompoti' the first drama series in Bangladesh's television history. 

Her notable works are Malancha, Dompotti, Agun, Abirvaab, Poush Phaguner Pala, Meherjaan, Abar Hawa Bodol, Brishtir Pore, Amader Ananda Bari, Anchol, Aguntuk, Poshak, Chheleti, Uposhonghar, Chena Manusher Panchalee, Dhupchhaya, and many more.

Sharmili Ahmed / Obituary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How high energy prices stimulate energy efficiency and conservation

How high energy prices stimulate energy efficiency and conservation

1h | Panorama
First look: Nissan Almera 1.0L Turbo

First look: Nissan Almera 1.0L Turbo

1h | Wheels
In pictures: Vespa World Day 2022

In pictures: Vespa World Day 2022

31m | Wheels
Bobby Ghosh. Sketch: TBS

Who would replace Boris Johnson? Here are his likely successors

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How effective was 100% electrification

How effective was 100% electrification

1d | Videos
How to achieve success in life

How to achieve success in life

1d | Videos
New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

1d | Videos
Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty