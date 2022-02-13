The very last performance of Embers in Snow and Petty Never Grew

Splash

Organised by Dhaka Broadcast, the show began with performances by Embers in Snow with a line-up of their original songs ‘The Woods’, ‘Safira’, ‘Snowland’, ‘Flight', 'Hourglass', 'This is Us' and 'Moires’

Photo: Asser Intisar/ Dhaka Broadcast
Embers in Snow and Petty Never Grew, two beloved Bangladeshi indie-rock bands, took the stage in front of a live audience for the very last time at the show 'Stories Untold: Petty x Embers', last Friday at the Liberation War Museum.

"Well, we have all become very busy with our lives. I have moved to the United States, and it won't be possible for us to come together for a show. We will still be making music. We just won't be performing in front of a live audience," said Rushmian Wadud, vocalist, Petty Never Grew.

Both the bands shared three common members: Rakat Zami – guitarist/vocalist, Asif Ayon – bassist and Sakib Manzur Zihan – guitarist.

Organised by Dhaka Broadcast, the show began with performances by Embers in Snow with a line-up of their original songs 'The Woods', 'Safira', 'Snowland', 'Flight', 'Hourglass', 'This is Us' and 'Moires'.

Onstage after a three-year hiatus, Petty Never Grew performed songs from their album 'The Pink Album', as well as their popular singles 'Dushshopno' and 'Bhor'. The show also included a performance of two unreleased tracks 'Na Bola Golpo' and 'Obhinoy', scheduled be released in the band's upcoming album.

Embers in Snow and Petty Never Grew are scheduled to release an EP and album later this year.   

 

 

