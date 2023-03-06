Uncertainty clouds Pathaan’s release in Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 March, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 10:33 am

Pathaan Poster. Photo: Collected
Pathaan Poster. Photo: Collected

The entire month of February saw a lot of controversy and debate regarding the release of Pathaan in theaters in Bangladesh. And as things stand, it does not seem that the discussions will be over anytime soon.

The much talked about theatrical release of Pathaan has taken a new turn. It has been confirmed by the Ministry of Information that the Bollywood film will not be released just yet.

The Deputy Secretary (Films) of the Ministry of Information, Saiful Islam,  said, "An agency had applied seeking permission for commercially screening Pathaan in Bangladesh. We have denied their application. As of this moment, there has been no definitive decision from the government regarding the commercial release of Pathaan in Bangladesh."

However, film director Anonno Mamun, on behalf of the said agency stated that he is hopeful about the current situation.

"We are waiting for the ministry's permission. We hope to get the green signal soon. If we do get the permission, we will submit the movie to the censor board in one or two days. All the necessary steps are already in place for the commercial release of Pathaan in theaters across Bangladesh; provided we get the censor board's approval," said Anonno.

Anonno further added that over 50 cinema halls have made contact with his agency regarding the screening of the movie. However, he is adamant that he will only let halls with the proper equipment and technology to the screening of the movie. For the halls who do not have the proper equipment, his agency will loan it to them.

Pathaan was released worldwide on 25 January. Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Salman Khan have featured in the film. 

