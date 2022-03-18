Ukraine President's hit series returns to Netflix

The show aired for three seasons before stopping in 2019, when Zelenskyy launched his own presidential campaign with a newly created political party

Servant of the People starring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Collected
In the midst of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hit political satire Servant of the People has been re-released on Netflix in the United States.

Netflix announced the news on Twitter on Wednesday, following a surge in licensing interest throughout the world in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Servant of the People follows the follies of a Ukrainian high school history teacher (Zelenskyy), who finds himself chosen as the country's president after his character's diatribe against government corruption goes viral. 

The show aired for three seasons before stopping in 2019, when Zelenskyy launched his own presidential campaign with a newly created political party.

