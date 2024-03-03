UK singer-songwriter Raye sweeps Brit Awards

Splash

BSS/AFP
03 March, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 11:53 am

Related News

UK singer-songwriter Raye sweeps Brit Awards

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter scooped six awards including best artist, R&B act, new artist, song of the year for "Escapism" and album for "My 21st Century Blues"

BSS/AFP
03 March, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 11:53 am
Photo: BSS/AFP
Photo: BSS/AFP

Rising star Raye on Saturday swept the UK's top music awards, setting a record for winning the most prizes in a single year.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter scooped six awards including best artist, R&B act, new artist, song of the year for "Escapism" and album for "My 21st Century Blues".

Her award for best songwriter was pre-announced.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Accepting the Best New Artist award she called the win "overwhelming", adding "this is wild".

"What is actually happening right now?" a delighted Raye told the audience at London's O2 arena.

"The artist I was three years ago would not believe the sight she is seeing today. I'm in control, I'm my own boss now," she declared.

She had made history even before the ceremony started by being nominated for a record seven prizes in one year.

The Londoner, whose real name is Rachel Keen, had been up against six other female artists out of the 10 shortlisted in the gender-neutral best artist category following a controversy last year.

Not a single female artist ended up being shortlisted in the category in 2023 after the merging of the best female and male artist categories for the first time a year earlier.

That led Brit Awards chairman Damian Christian to complain about a "disappointing lack of female representation", blaming a dearth of eligible 2022 releases by big female stars.

This year the shortlist was extended from five to 10 and included Dua Lipa and Jessie Ware, newcomer Olivia Dean, and Mercury Prize winners Little Simz and Arlo Parks, as well as Raye.

- Rocky road -

This year's awards also saw prizes go to Dua Lipa for best pop act, US singer-songwriter SZA for international artist and US indie supergroup Boygenius for international group.

Kylie Minogue was honoured with the Brit Awards global icon prize.

Minogue also took to the stage, with other artists performing including DJ Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding, Dua Lipa, Nigerian Afrobeats star Rema and Raye.

Her Brits triumph follows a sometimes difficult path to the top.

Before making it as a solo artist she wrote songs for big names such as Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and Little Mix.

She had also had success as a guest artist on dance tracks.

But after being signed by record company Polydor, creative disagreements led to a tearful online post in which she accused the label of refusing to release her debut album.

Polydor subsequently released her from her contract and she went on to critical and commercial success as an independent artist.

Her track "Escapism" featuring American rapper 070 Shake took off on TikTok and scored a UK number one hit just over a year ago.

The single, the third from her debut album, also topped singles charts in Denmark and Ireland and entered the top 10 in 20 countries.

The Brit Awards were first held in 1977. The event is run by British Phonographic Industry, a trade association that represents the UK music industry.

Brit Awards / UK singer-songwriter Raye / Raye

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Tucson&#039;s sculpted body lines and bold design language undeniably makes it look straight out of a sci-fi movie. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Hyundai Tucson: Setting new standards for 'Made in Bangladesh' cars

2h | Wheels
Even some of his well-wishers often try to dissuade him from this “wild goose chase.” But TV journalist Shakil Hasan remains steadfast. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A lone journalist's struggle to bring his attackers to justice

5h | Panorama
The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Why 'structured killing' happens in disguise of fire accidents

1d | Panorama
Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The new version of Tesla Roadster is coming

The new version of Tesla Roadster is coming

2h | Videos
Dates prices surge

Dates prices surge

3h | Videos
WTO ends meeting in UAE after failing to reach major agreements

WTO ends meeting in UAE after failing to reach major agreements

4h | Videos
NY court dismisses key charges against RCBC officials

NY court dismisses key charges against RCBC officials

14h | Videos