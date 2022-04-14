Two films on Bangabandhu to release this year

Aside from Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's highly-anticipated biopic by veteran director Shyam Benegal, another Bangladesh-India joint venture about Bangabandhu's life chronicling his early days in Kolkata is in the works.

The filming of the 30-minute-long documentary directed by Gautam Ghosh is set to be complete by July this year, reports Times of India.

"I find a striking similarity between his now-famous speech where he called out to the masses and asked for their life's commitment to deliver Independence (from Pakistan) for Bangladesh with Bose's famous lines… 'You give me blood I will give you freedom," Gosh told Times of India.

The director has also found a person who has witnessed Bangabandhu's college days in Kolkata.

"At 98, Nihar Chakravarty (the witness) still has vivid memories of those times," shared the director.