Tributes salute Tina Turner's music and resilience

Tina Turner, the American-born singer who left a farming community and abusive relationship to become one of the top recording artists of all time, died on Wednesday at the age of 83.

Below are reactions from musicians, actors and the White House.

ACTOR ANGELA BASSETT, WHO PLAYED TURNER IN A 1993 MOVIE

"How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world? Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like.

"While we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked. She gave us her whole self. And Tina Turner is a gift that will always be 'simply the best.'"

SINGER BRYAN ADAMS

"I'll be forever grateful for you bringing me on tour with you, going in the studio together and being your friend. Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your voice."

ROLLING STONES LEAD SINGER MICK JAGGER

"I'm so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."

SINGER AND SONGWRITER JOHN FOGERTY

"So deeply sad to hear about Tina Turner's passing ... I loved her version of 'Proud Mary'! It was different and fantastic. I was also so happy because she chose my song and it was her breakthrough record."

US PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

"Before she was the Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner was a farmer's daughter in Tennessee. As a child, she sang in the church choir before becoming one of the most successful recording artists of all time.

In addition to being a once-in-a-generation talent that changed American music forever, Tina's personal strength was remarkable. Overcoming adversity, and even abuse, she built a career for the ages and a life and legacy that were entirely hers."

FORMER US PRESIDENT BILL CLINTON

"I loved Tina Turner and will never forget meeting her when she came to Little Rock for a concert after releasing Private Dancer in 1984. We met again on her 67th birthday in St. Petersburg, where she and Elton John sang for a charity event. She still had it - talent, style, energy and authenticity - a priceless gift to music lovers everywhere."

SINGER MARIAH CAREY

"The words legendary, iconic, diva, and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more - an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer. To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to inspire generations to come."

BLONDIE LEAD SINGER DEBBIE HARRY

"A woman who started in rural Nutbush (Tennessee), cotton fields and worked her way to the very top. Tina was a great inspiration to me when I was starting out and remains so to this day."

SINGER AND ACTOR JENNIFER HUDSON

"Tina Turner, we honor you! Your legacy will live forever. (You) showed us all what it means to have the grit and determination to never stop, no matter what life throws our way!"

SINGER AND ACTOR BETTE MIDLER

"She was an absolutely brilliant performer and inspiration to us all. May flights of angels sing her to her rest, but if I know Tina, she is singing lead."