Trending #1 on YouTube: 'Toofan' reigns supreme with 'Dushtu Kokil'

At a time when the Dhallywood megastar Shakib Khan-starrer Eid blockbuster 'Toofan' is running successfully across theatres and multiplexes all over the country, the film's latest song 'Dushtu Kokil' is currently reigning number 1 among the top trending YouTube content in Bangladesh.

Premiered on 30 June, the song has already become a super hit among audiences and garnered over one million views on the official YouTube channel of Chorki, one of the co-producers of the film.

Simultaneously, it has gained over five million views on the film's Indian producer SVF's official YouTube channel.

The song is currently ranked as the number-one content in terms of trending Bangladeshi content on YouTube, as mentioned earlier. KM Shohag Rana directed Eid drama 'Chader Haat', starring Tawsif Mahbub and Keya Payel, is ranked number-two as the currently trending YouTube content, while a report of a private television channel regarding Russels Viper snake is ranked number-three, as of this report.

Written and composed by Indian-Bengali music producer and singer Akassh Sen, 'Dushtu Kokil' is sung by renowned Bangladeshi singer Dilshad Nahar Kona and Akassh himself.

West Bengal's popular actress Mimi Chakraborty delivered a tantalizing dance performance in the song, alongside Shakib Khan who portrayed a brutal gangster.

Released this Eid-ul-Azha and scheduled to have its international release on June 28, 'Toofan' is currently running successfully in 129 cinema halls across the country. The film has already shattered multiple records for Bangladeshi cinema, according to its producers and several multiplex authorities.