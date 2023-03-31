Trailer releases for Mithila's first Tollywood movie ‘Maya’

TBS Report
31 March, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 04:34 pm

Trailer releases for Mithila's first Tollywood movie 'Maya'

TBS Report
31 March, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 04:34 pm
A screen from Maya.
A screen from Maya.

The trailer of Rafiath Rashid Mithila's first Tollywood movie "Maya", directed and written by Raajorshee De has been released. 

Inspired by William Shakespeare's tragedy "Macbeth", the movie casts Mithila in an important role as the only Bangladeshi actress.

Mithila is also the narrator of the film, where 70% of her dialogues are in Hindi. She delivered her Hindi dialogues brilliantly.

Mithila received the Maitreyee Award as Best Supporting Actress for Maya at the Telangana Bengali Film Festival last December. 

The story is set in 1989 Kolkata and ends in recent times. Maya tells the story of how a minority woman turns her life around after being raped and inspires other women to break the shackles of oppression as well.

Gaurav Chakraborty, Kamleshwar Mukherjee, Tanushree Chakraborty, Devlina Kumar, Richa Sharma, Anindya Chatterjee, and many others also acted with Mithila in this star-studded movie.

