Trailer of Ray tribute ‘Priyo Satyajit’ released

A near three-minute trailer of the film 'Priyo Satyajit' was released on 23 April, on the 31st death anniversary of filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Directed by Proshoon Rahman and produced by Imitation Creator, Priyo Satyajit is a tribute film to Ray.

The trailer starts with a young filmmaker narrating quotations from Satyajit Ray's book. The trailer reveals a young filmmaker (Moutushi Biswas) who wants to film a documentary on an elderly filmmaker Asif (Ahmed Rubel) who idolises Satyajit and tries to implement Satyajit's stylistics in his own films.

However, his dream of doing that remains unfulfilled. Actor Ahmed Rubel is given striking similarity to Satyajit. In a very subtle manner, the film is essentially about Satyajit, exploring his charismatic personality and illustrious career.

The film had its international premiere at the South Asian Film Festival in Vancouver, Canada, around November 2022. Ahmed Rubel was very well received for his performance in the film.

The film also stars Sangeeta Chowdhury,Sayed Babu, Labonno Chowdhury, Pankaj Majumder and more.