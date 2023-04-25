Trailer of Ray tribute ‘Priyo Satyajit’ released

Splash

TBS Report
25 April, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 03:25 pm

Related News

Trailer of Ray tribute ‘Priyo Satyajit’ released

TBS Report
25 April, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 03:25 pm
Screen grab of ‘Priyo Satyajit’ trailer.
Screen grab of ‘Priyo Satyajit’ trailer.

A near three-minute trailer of the film 'Priyo Satyajit' was released on 23 April, on the 31st death anniversary of filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Directed by Proshoon Rahman and produced by Imitation Creator, Priyo Satyajit is a tribute film to Ray.

The trailer starts with a young filmmaker narrating quotations from Satyajit Ray's book. The trailer reveals a young filmmaker (Moutushi Biswas) who wants to film a documentary on an elderly filmmaker Asif (Ahmed Rubel) who idolises Satyajit and tries to implement Satyajit's stylistics in his own films. 

However, his dream of doing that remains unfulfilled. Actor Ahmed Rubel is given striking similarity to Satyajit. In a very subtle manner, the film is essentially about Satyajit, exploring his charismatic personality and illustrious career. 

The film had its international premiere at the South Asian Film Festival in Vancouver, Canada, around November 2022. Ahmed Rubel was very well received for his performance in the film.

The film also stars Sangeeta Chowdhury,Sayed Babu, Labonno Chowdhury, Pankaj Majumder and more.

 

 

Priyo Satyajit / trailer ‘Priyo Satyajit / Satyajit Ray

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh's Indo-Pacific Outlook: 'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

Bangladesh's Indo-Pacific Outlook: 'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

47m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The importance of personal financial literacy in trying times

4h | Panorama
Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Buffett and other billionaires agree: Tokyo's worth revisiting

5h | Thoughts
A walkway should be split in three zones. There should be an eight-foot space from the front of any structure, serving as the building’s external buffer zone. A pedestrian or walking zone, can be the next eight-foot space, which should only be utilised for continuous walking. There should be trees and other furnishing facilities like benches, street lamps, garbage cans and designated space for vendors in the following four-foot space. There should be inlets for a proper drainage system to avoid standing waters. To avoid random electric poles within the walkways, the electric lines can be placed beneath the ground. Illustration: TBS

Why our walkways are unwalkable

5h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Millions of tourists at Cox's Bazar beach during Eid

Millions of tourists at Cox's Bazar beach during Eid

Now | TBS Stories
Mughal era Haripur barabari can be a tourist spot

Mughal era Haripur barabari can be a tourist spot

1h | TBS Stories
Australia finds tragic WW2 shipwreck

Australia finds tragic WW2 shipwreck

Now | TBS World
Little Master Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

22h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

2
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

3
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

4
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge